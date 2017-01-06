Deputies Work Two Non-injury Accidents

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies responded to a pair of non-injury accidents on Thursday.

–Deputies responded to Interstate 70 about four miles east of Junction City for a single vehicle accident. Derreck Mitchell, Fort Riley, was eastbound in his Nissan Maxima when the vehicle slid off the roadway due to icy conditions and struck a traffic sign.

–Deputies responded to K-177 mile marker 86 for a single vehicle accident. Alexander Thompson, Manhattan was southbound on K-177 in a BMW S3 when the vehicle slid off the highway due to icy conditions.

Again….there were no injuries in either accident.