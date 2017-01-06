Friday Night High School Basketball Scores

KS–Kansas Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Abilene 52, Marysville 45
Andale 72, Mulvane 33
Andover 60, Maize South 52
Atchison 46, Holton 33
Augusta 57, El Dorado 46
Basehor-Linwood 54, Tonganoxie 24
Baxter Springs 68, Riverton 32
Beloit 71, Russell 40
Bishop Miege 46, Mill Valley 43
Bishop Seabury Academy 70, Veritas Christian 45
Buhler 67, Winfield 52
Burlingame 72, Marais des Cygnes Valley 27
Chapman 64, Clay Center 44
Chase County 56, West Franklin 55
Cheney 65, Douglass 54
Clearwater 53, Wellington 49
Coffeyville 46, Chanute 34
Conway Springs 74, Medicine Lodge 36
Crest 63, Marmaton Valley 55
Dighton 52, Quinter 37
Doniphan West 69, Linn 58
Ellsworth 66, Republic County 59, OT
Eudora 61, DeSoto 30
Frankfort 70, BV Randolph 49
Garden City 37, Great Bend 35, OT
Gardner-Edgerton 66, BV West 57
Hanover 56, Centralia 43
Haven 58, Nickerson 44
Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Ellis 47
Hesston 60, Lyons 35
Highland Park 49, Manhattan 38
Hillsboro 63, Larned 47
Hoisington 62, Kingman 56
Holcomb 70, Goodland 42
Horton 50, Pleasant Ridge 40
Hugoton 81, Colby 20
Hutchinson Trinity 52, Remington 46
Immaculata 38, Valley Falls 36
Independence 71, Parsons 61
Iola 53, Osawatomie 37
Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 26
Jefferson West 55, Royal Valley 45
Kapaun Mount Carmel 72, Wichita East 69, OT
KC Christian 73, Oskaloosa 28
KC Piper 62, Lansing 51
Kinsley 52, Cunningham 48
Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe North 44
Leavenworth 59, SM Northwest 47
Logan 55, Golden Plains 23
Louisburg 68, Baldwin 58
Marion 56, Ell-Saline 54
McPherson 62, Circle 52
Meade 45, Syracuse 37
Mission Valley 61, Central Heights 47
Nemaha Central 75, Riverside 47
Northern Heights 54, Osage City 47
Norton 58, Stockton 49
Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38
Olpe 59, Southern Coffey 47
Osborne 62, Lincoln 32
Otis-Bison 62, Victoria 49
Ottawa 56, Paola 32
Perry-Lecompton 64, Atchison County 33
Phillipsburg 50, Plainville 47
Pittsburg Colgan 55, Columbus 25
Pratt 52, Labette County 45
Rock Creek 69, Silver Lake 51
Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 33
Salina Central 76, Goddard-Eisenhower 59
Shawnee Heights 62, Bonner Springs 55
SM South 60, SM West 50
Smoky Valley 59, Halstead 40
Southeast Saline 61, Minneapolis 39
Spring Hill 30, Blue Valley Southwest 25
St. Francis 77, Idalia, Colo. 25
St. John 53, Ness City 42
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Hill City 44
Sterling 75, Bennington 69
Topeka Hayden 68, Emporia 63
Topeka Seaman 61, Junction City 44
Trego 51, Oberlin-Decatur 39
Valley Heights 53, Washington County 49
Wabaunsee 54, St. Mary’s 45
Wamego 65, Concordia 49
Washburn Rural 72, Topeka 66
Wellsville 74, Anderson County 30
Wetmore 43, Onaga 30
Wichita Collegiate 74, Rose Hill 43
Wichita Independent 61, Belle Plaine 50
Wichita North 45, Wichita Northwest 44
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 61, Marysville 32
Andale 43, Mulvane 38
Augusta 46, El Dorado 41
Baldwin 65, Louisburg 26
Basehor-Linwood 57, Tonganoxie 35
Baxter Springs 34, Riverton 32
Beloit 38, Russell 33
Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 29
Blue Valley Southwest 35, Spring Hill 32
Burlingame 38, Marais des Cygnes Valley 31
Central Plains 72, Macksville 18
Centralia 55, Hanover 48, OT
Chanute 38, Coffeyville 34
Cheney 63, Douglass 24
Chetopa 38, Altoona-Midway 16
Cimarron 41, Dodge City 37
Clay Center 57, Chapman 29
Columbus 33, Pittsburg Colgan 22
Concordia 59, Wamego 42
Conway Springs 61, Medicine Lodge 29
Council Grove 65, Lyndon 14
Crest 42, Marmaton Valley 40
DeSoto 51, Eudora 30
Dighton 52, Quinter 21
Ellsworth 45, Republic County 31
Emporia 67, Topeka Hayden 52
Eureka 42, Fredonia 31
Fairfield 49, Burrton 37
Gardner-Edgerton 51, BV West 36
Goessel 57, Solomon 24
Golden Plains 41, Logan 32
Goodland 50, Holcomb 46
Great Bend 68, Garden City 58
Halstead 56, Smoky Valley 43
Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Ellis 26
Hesston 56, Lyons 19
Hodgeman County 50, Satanta 28
Holton 73, Atchison 40
Horton 47, Pleasant Ridge 43
Hugoton 81, Colby 20
Independence 51, Parsons 31
Iola 57, Osawatomie 23
Jackson Heights 54, McLouth 29
Jefferson North 56, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 42
Jefferson West 43, Royal Valley 41
Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Wichita East 36
KC Piper 66, Lansing 56
Kingman 54, Hoisington 36
Kinsley 47, Cunningham 41
Kiowa County 56, Spearville 34
Labette County 57, Pratt 24
Lakeside 32, Pike Valley 22
Lamar, Mo. 54, Frontenac 45
Larned 46, Hillsboro 26
Lawrence Free State 73, Olathe North 57
Leavenworth 46, SM Northwest 34
Linn 42, Doniphan West 27
Maize South 58, Andover 39
Manhattan 74, Highland Park 30
Marion 48, Ell-Saline 30
McPherson 58, Circle 45
Mission Valley 40, Central Heights 27
Nemaha Central 49, Riverside 26
Neodesha 48, Cherryvale 43
Nickerson 39, Haven 36
Northeast-Arma 62, Southeast 53
Oakley 19, Smith Center 15
Olathe East 48, Olathe Northwest 37
Olpe 58, Southern Coffey 18
Osborne 44, Lincoln 31
Oskaloosa 49, KC Christian 37
Oswego 48, Jayhawk Linn 47, OT
Otis-Bison 66, Victoria 27
Paola 62, Ottawa 44
Pawnee Heights 53, Ashland 38
Perry-Lecompton 33, Atchison County 28
Pittsburg 44, Fort Scott 28
Plainville 42, Phillipsburg 28
Remington 56, Hutchinson Trinity 31
Rose Hill 56, Wichita Collegiate 23
Rural Vista 36, Peabody-Burns 16
Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 29
Salina Central 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 27
Scott City 50, Ulysses 42
Sedan 54, Argonia 44
Shawnee Heights 42, Bonner Springs 25
Silver Lake 43, Rock Creek 31
SM East 47, SM North 32
South Central 45, South Gray 44
Southeast Saline 46, Minneapolis 42
St. Francis 52, Idalia, Colo. 36
St. James Academy 59, BV North 40
St. John 67, Ness City 45
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Hill City 48
Sterling 63, Bennington 22
Stockton 47, Norton 34
Sublette 51, Elkhart 50
Sylvan-Lucas 67, Tescott 45
Syracuse 42, Meade 33
Topeka Seaman 57, Junction City 41
Topeka West 60, KC Washington 28
Valley Falls 48, Immaculata 14
Wabaunsee 46, St. Mary’s 17
Washburn Rural 69, Topeka 44
Waverly 55, Madison/Hamilton 34
Wellington 59, Clearwater 17
Wellsville 49, Anderson County 35
West Elk 38, Yates Center 23
Wichita Heights 50, Wichita Southeast 41
Wichita Independent 60, Belle Plaine 20
Wichita Northwest 70, Wichita North 51
Wichita Trinity 40, Chaparral 27
Winfield 42, Buhler 35
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fowler vs. Rolla, ccd.
Hays vs. Liberal, ppd.