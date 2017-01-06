Geary Community Hospital to Close Home Health and Hospice

We at Geary Community Hospital, through our Home Health and Hospice departments, have been fortunate to be able to provide quality care to our friends and neighbors in Junction City and the surrounding areas. Our capable and knowledgeable caregivers have endeavored over the years to provide the best care possible to serve our patients.

A decrease of reimbursement to the program from recent Kansas Medicaid cuts, continuous federal sequestration, tighter regulations to qualify for care, and considerable competition make it impossible to continue these services. Unfortunately, due to these ongoing and significant financial pressures, Home Health and Hospice will close effective February 5, 2017. This decision is not been taken lightly by us after months of analysis and consideration.

Fortunately, we have found a willing partner in the Homecare & Hospice of Manhattan who can assist patients in transition of patient care. This Manhattan healthcare group has been providing home healthcare and hospice services in Geary County and Junction City for some time, however the ultimate selection of a home healthcare or hospice caregiver is within the sole discretion of the patient. Our current staff will to help facilitate a smooth transition in January for our patients.

The Home Health & Hospice employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions at Homecare & Hospice of Manhattan and here at GCH.

Geary Community Hospital will remain open and continue to provide a full range of medical services. Additionally, our Home Medical Equipment services will continue at the current location of 1301 West Ash Street, Junction City, Kansas 66441.

We value each and every one of our patients and appreciate the community support over the years. Questions regarding this transition prior to February 5, 2017, should be directed to Home Health and Hospice, 785.762.2653.

Nikki Davies, Director Marketing and Public Relations, Geary Community Hospital