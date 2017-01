The Junction City Fire Department responded to a pair of fires on Wednesday.

There were no injuries.

At 403 West 14th Street the damage estimate was placed at $10,000. The Fire Department confirmed the origin of the blaze was in the living room and included an outlet. It was believed to be an electrical in nature fire.

In the other fire the Department sent firefighters to 1512 Columbine where there was a chimney fire caused by creosote buildup.

The damage was estimated at $1,500.