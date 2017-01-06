K-State Welcomes Kruger, Oklahoma to Bramlage Coliseum Saturday

GAME 15
OKLAHOMA (6-7, 0-2 Big 12)
AT KANSAS STATE (12-2, 1-1 Big 12)
Saturday, January 7, 2017 >> 2 p.m. >> Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) >> Manhattan, Kan.
COACHES
Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)
Overall: 404-211/19th season
At K-State: 91-56/5th season
- Oklahoma: 6-2 (4-0 at home)
Oklahoma: Lon Kruger (Kansas State ‘75)
Overall: 596-368/31st season
At Oklahoma: 117-64/6th season
- Kansas State: 7-7 (3-4 on the road)
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Kansas State (12-2, 1-1 Big 12)
G: #3 Kamau Stokes (10.9 ppg., 4.6 apg.)
G: #5 Barry Brown (12.1 ppg., 3.1 rpg.)
G: #25 Wesley Iwundu (12.3 ppg., 5.5 rpg.)
F: #32 Dean Wade (10.4 ppg., 5.6 rpg.)
F: #4 D.J. Johnson (11.6 ppg., 6.6 rpg.)
Oklahoma (6-7, 0-2 Big 12)
G: #1 Rashad Odomes (9.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg.)
G: #3 Christian James (11.5 ppg., 4.2 rpg.)
G: #13 Jordan Shepherd (4.4 ppg., 0.5 rpg.)
F: #11 Kristian Doolittle (7.0 ppg., 5.2 rpg.)
F: #12 Khadeem Lattin (8.8 ppg., 5.6 rpg.)
INSIDE THE SERIES
Overall: Oklahoma leads 106-97 (series began in 1920)
In Big 12 era: Oklahoma leads 14-12 (5-8 on the road)
In Manhattan: K-State leads 61-27 (last meeting – 2/6/2016)
Current Streak: K-State, 1
Last Meeting: K-State, 80-69, in Manhattan, Kan., on 2/6/2016
Weber vs. Oklahoma: 6-2 (4-0 at home)
Weber vs. Kruger: 7-2 (4-0 at home)
GAME 15 – QUICK HITTERS
- Kansas State (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) returns to the friendly confines of home on Saturday, as the Wildcats welcome home one of their greatest all-time players and coaches – Lon Kruger – with a match-up against his Oklahoma Sooners (6-7, 0-2 Big 12) at Bramlage Coliseum at 2 p.m. CT on ESPNews.
- Kruger was both a player and coach at K-State, earning Big Eight Player of the Year honors (1973 & 1974) during his playing career for legendary coach Jack Hartman from 1971-74 before serving as an assistant coach to Hartman from 1977-82 and head coach from 1986-90.
- K-State is looking to rebound from just its second loss, as No. 3/2 Kansas held off a late Wildcat rally with a jumper at the buzzer, 90-88, to end a 7-game winning streak. Despite the loss, the 12-2 start ties for the best start under head coach Bruce Weber with the 2012-13 squad.
- The Wildcats had many positives in the setback, as it was the closest match-up with the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse since its last win in 2006 while they scored the second-most points (88) in the building in the series and the most since a 91-72 victory in Feb. 7, 1962.
- Sophomore Dean Wade, the Big 12’s leading scorer (19.0 ppg.) in league games, once again led the Wildcats with a career-tying 20 points at Kansas, as all 5 starters registered double figures for the fourth time under head coach Bruce Weber, including the second time this season.
- K-State is the only Big 12 team to have all 5 starters averaging in double figures and the lone school with 5 double-digit scorers. In all, the Wildcats have had 6 different leading scorers with those 6 players tallying at least 7 double-figure scoring games led by sophomore Barry Brown’s 11.
- K-State has won 10 straight at home venues (including 9 in a row at Bramlage Coliseum) dating back to last season with the last loss coming to Texas, 71-70, on Feb. 22, 2016. The Wildcats went unbeaten at home (8-0) in non-conference play for the second consecutive season.
- K-State has won its 9 home games by an average of 16.8 points per game, while averaging 74.3 points on 48.1 percent shooting and holding opponents to just 57.6 points on 37.4 percent shooting. Sophomore Barry Brown (12.9 ppg.) is one of 4 players averaging in double figures at home.
- Oklahoma is one of three Big 12 schools to lead the all-time series with K-State, as the Sooners are 106-97 in a rivalry that dates back to 1920. However, the Wildcats have won 10 of the last 15 meetings, including 6 of 10 match-ups with former player and coach Lon Kruger.
THE OPPONENT: OKLAHOMA (6-7, 0-2 Big 12)
- Oklahoma enters Saturday’s game with a 6-7 record after dropping a 60-57 decision at TCU on Tuesdaynight… The Sooners have lost 5 in a row since starting the season and have lost both true road games (at Wisconsin and at TCU).
- The Sooners are averaging 76 points on 43.6 percent shooting, including 39 percent from 3-point range, on the season with 38.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game… They are allowing opponent 72.2 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting, including 36.2 percent from beyond the arc… The team is shooting 69.3 percent from the free throw line.
- Oklahoma has 2 players averaging in double figures led by senior guard Jordan Woodard, who has missed the last 3 games due to injury… Woodard is averaging a team-best 17.6 points on 43.2 percent shooting and has a team-best 26 3-pointers… Sophomore guard Christian James is averaging 11.5 points on 42.1 percent shooting and has 24 3-point field goals on 48 percent shooting… Fellow sophomore Rashard Odomes is averaging 9.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting, while junior forward Khadeem Lattin is averaging 8.8 points on 51.9 percent shooting to go with a team-hgh 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.
- Oklahoma is led by 6th-year head coach Lon Kruger, who has a 117-64 record in his tenure… He has a 596-368 record in his 30th season as a head coach, which includes stints at Pan American (1982-86), Kansas State (1986-90), Florida (1991-96), Illinois (1996-2000), UNLV (2004-11) and now Oklahoma… He is the only coach to take 5 different teams to the NCAA Tournament.
BREAKING DOWN THE SERIES
- This will be the 204th meeting between the two schools with Oklahoma leading the series, 106-97… The schools have met at least once every season since 1927, while the series dates to 1920… It is the 5th-most played rivalry in school history.
- Oklahoma is 1 of only 3 Big 12 schools (Kansas and West Virginia) to hold a series advantage over K-State.
- Oklahoma holds a 15-12 record in the Big 12 era, including a 14-12 mark in the regular season.
- K-State owns a 59-36 record at home against Oklahoma, including a 13-8 mark at Bramlage Coliseum.
- K-State has won 10 of the last 15 meetings since dropping 8 in a row from 2000-06.