Kansas teen, woman back in court for rollover crash in stolen truck

RENO COUNTY– A Kansas man and woman arrested December 28 accused of stealing a truck following a rollover accident were back before a judge on Thursday.

Alex Currie, 19, and Heather O’Gorman, 24, both of Hutchinson were charged with auto burglary, two counts of felony theft and felony criminal damage.

The pickup belonged to a corrections officer at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on December 28, Reno County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to 11713 S Victory Road after report of a suspicious vehicle.

The description matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen just after 5:30 a.m. at residence in the 1500 block of West 12th Street in Hutchinson.

Deputies along with a trooper from the Kansas Highway Patrol were able to locate the vehicle driving westbound on Illinois

Street from Yoder Road.

The vehicle went north on Halstead as deputies were still trying to get catch up with the vehicle it turned east on Blanchard at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control on the curve and left the roadway to the right, entering the ditch, and overturning onto its top. O’Gorman was transported to the hospital for treatment. Currie was arrested at the scene

Both were also involved in another case involving burglary from March 28, of 2016. They are accused of breaking into another vehicle, stealing a woman’s wallet, forging a $600.00 money gram and causing damage to the vehicle.

Currie remains jailed on a $24,000 bond while O’Gorman is jailed on a bond of $9,000.