Seaman Basketball Teams Defeat Junction City

small-blue-jayLed by 20 points from Tanyon Schafer the Seaman Vikings rolled to a 61-44 victory over the Junction City Blue Jays Friday night at the Shenk Gym.

The Vikings’ post player scored inside and outside including a pair of 3-point shots to help Seaman improve to 5-1, while the Blue Jays fell to 2-5.

Junction City coach Nate Schmitt noted the performance by Schafer was expected. “That kid’s been playing since he was a freshman. He’s very confident at this level, and he’s doing a good job. The only frustrating thing is we predicted every single move he was going to make, and we tried to make the adjustment at halftime. Sometimes, 16-17 year old kids it doesn’t register the first time, so I was a little disappointed in the way we defended him in the second half, but overall he’s a good player and he did a good job tonight.”

The Blue jays were led by A.J. Dickerson with 13 points while A.J. Range had 12 points.

In the girls varsity basketball game at the Shenk Gym Seaman defeated Junction City 57-43. Seaman opened up a six point lead at halftime and then outscored the Lady Jays 13-8 in the third quarter, and gradually pulled away.

Katera Mayfield had 15 and Megan Sumner 13 points for Seaman, with Sumner hitting four 3-point shots.

Junction City  ( 2-5 ) got 11 points from Brianna Jensen and 10 from Ally McGuire.

 

 