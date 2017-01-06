Seaman Basketball Teams Defeat Junction City

Led by 20 points from Tanyon Schafer the Seaman Vikings rolled to a 61-44 victory over the Junction City Blue Jays Friday night at the Shenk Gym.

The Vikings’ post player scored inside and outside including a pair of 3-point shots to help Seaman improve to 5-1, while the Blue Jays fell to 2-5.

Junction City coach Nate Schmitt noted the performance by Schafer was expected. “That kid’s been playing since he was a freshman. He’s very confident at this level, and he’s doing a good job. The only frustrating thing is we predicted every single move he was going to make, and we tried to make the adjustment at halftime. Sometimes, 16-17 year old kids it doesn’t register the first time, so I was a little disappointed in the way we defended him in the second half, but overall he’s a good player and he did a good job tonight.”

The Blue jays were led by A.J. Dickerson with 13 points while A.J. Range had 12 points.

—

In the girls varsity basketball game at the Shenk Gym Seaman defeated Junction City 57-43. Seaman opened up a six point lead at halftime and then outscored the Lady Jays 13-8 in the third quarter, and gradually pulled away.

Katera Mayfield had 15 and Megan Sumner 13 points for Seaman, with Sumner hitting four 3-point shots.

Junction City ( 2-5 ) got 11 points from Brianna Jensen and 10 from Ally McGuire.