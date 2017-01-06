JC Post

USD 475: January 9th – 14th

usd 475The Geary County USD 475 Board of Education will meet on Monday, January 9th at the Mary E. Devin Center at 5:00 pm.

As always, meetings are open to the public. Monday’s agenda can be accessed here:  Board of Education.

Thursday, January 12th Seitz Elementary will host a Parent Orientation from 4:00 to 5:10 pm. Fifth grade students will embark upon a STARBASE Field Trip all day Thursday, January 12th and Friday, January 13th to Manhattan.

Eisenhower Elementary will host a Family Read a Book evening on Thursday, January 12th and Todd Oliver the Ventriloquist will perform for Sheridan Elementary students on Friday, January 13th.

The KMEA Honor Band at JCMS will perform at the Middle School on Saturday, January 14th from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm.