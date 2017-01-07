Another Balanced Effort Guides K-State Past Oklahoma, 75-64



MANHATTAN, Kan. – A dominant first-half performance paired with five players scoring in double figures led Kansas State to a 75-64 victory over Oklahoma in front of 12,295 fans at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday.

The win extended the Wildcats’ home court winning streak to 11 games, including 10 straight at Bramlage Coliseum, which celebrated its 350th victory in the contest against the Sooners.

K-State (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) got an early lead and never looked back en route to the 11-point victory, which was the 11th in last 16 meetings with Oklahoma. The Wildcats led for more than 38 minutes, while the Sooners never led. All five K-State starters scored in double figures for the fifth time under head coach Bruce Weber this season, including the second consecutive contest, with a team-high 16 from senior Wesley Iwundu.

The Wildcats shot lights out for the entire 40 minutes, shooting 53.6 percent (15-of-28) in the first half and 55 percent (11-of-20) in the second half to finish at 54.2 percent (26-of-48) for the game. It marked the seventh time this season that the team has connected on 50 percent or better from the field, including the fourth occasion doing in both halves. The squad has at least one half of 50 percent shooting in 13 of 15 games.

Joining Iwundu in double figures was sophomore Barry Brown (14), sophomore Kamau Stokes (13), sophomore Dean Wade (12) and senior D.J. Johnson (10).

Oklahoma was led by freshman Kameron McGusty, who scored 20 points in the contest.

The Basics

Final Score: Kansas State 75, Oklahoma 64

Kansas State 75, Oklahoma 64 Records: Kansas State 13-2, 2-1 Big 12 // Oklahoma 6-8, 0-3 Big 12

Kansas State 13-2, 2-1 Big 12 // Oklahoma 6-8, 0-3 Big 12 Attendance: 12,295

12,295 Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 10 // at Texas Tech // 8:15 p.m. CT // ESPNews

The Short Story

A strong shooting performance propelled K-State to its 10 th straight win at Bramlage Coliseum, as the Wildcats posted a 75-64 victory over Oklahoma in front of 12,295 fans on Saturday .

straight win at Bramlage Coliseum, as the Wildcats posted a 75-64 victory over Oklahoma in front of 12,295 fans . K-State played a dominant first half, shooting 53.6 percent (15-of-28) from the field and 50 percent (6-of-12) from beyond the arc, and found themselves up 43-27 at the break.

Oklahoma opened the second half quickly, opening on a 12-5 run to cut the lead to 48-39 with 15:30 to play. The Sooners would pull with 7 points on multiple times, including 67-60 with 3:08 remaining.

to play. The Sooners would pull with 7 points on multiple times, including 67-60 with remaining. K-State would thwart any further comeback by scoring 8 of the last 12 points.

All five starters scored in double figures for the third time this season, including the second consecutive game, led by senior Wesley Iwundu’s 16 points.

Tom Gilbert – Associate Director for Athletic Communications – K-State Athletics