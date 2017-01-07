County Elected Officials to Take Oath of Office

Geary County officials who were elected to new terms will take the oath of office on Monday ( January 9 ) at noon at the Geary County Office Building.

They include new commissioners Keith Ascher and Charles Stimatze, and County Attorney Krista Blaisdell. Others who were re-elected by voters include the County Treasurer Kathy Tremont, Register of Deeds Diane Briestensky-Leonard, County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer, and Sheriff Tony Wolf.

Commissioners Florence Whitebread and Larry Hicks will complete their terms on the governing body on Monday as well.

The annual reorganization of the county commission is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Monday.