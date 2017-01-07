Florence Whitebread Honored for Her Service

Friends, family, and Geary County officials were present to honor outgoing county commissioner Florence Whitebread Friday afternoon at the Geary County Historical Museum.

Whitebread is retiring after 24 years on the county commission, effective Monday.

Fellow commissioner Ben Bennett noted the county will miss Whitebread in that position. “This is a rare and neat opportunity to honor someone who is really the personification of Geary County, native and her ancestry goes back to prove that part of it. ” Bennett added Whitebread’s work and her family will be remembered, and she and all the duties, and all the accomplishments for years to come.”

Other speakers included Commissioner Larry Hicks, Geary Community Hospital CEO Dr. Joseph Stratton, County Treasurer Kathy Tremont, County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer, and former County Human Resource Director Lisa Eickholt who also served as an emcee for the program which included the presentation of gifts to Whitebread.

Whitebread stated, “I’ve enjoyed being a commissioner, and I hope I have accomplished some good things for us. I think I have. I really have enjoyed it and I will miss that, but I will be involved, and you will see me around the community.”

Whitebread served six terms on the county commission, with the final term ending this coming Monday ( January 9 ). She decided not to seek re-election.