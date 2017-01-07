Police: Suspect with a gun holds up Kansas clothing store

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating an armed robbery.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday police were dispatched to Plato’s Closet clothing store at 1580 SW Wanamaker in Topeka after report of a robbery, according to a media release.

The store staff told officers an unknown black male wearing khaki pants, black leather jacket, his face masked and using a pistol entered the store demanding money.

After the robbery, the suspect fled the store on foot. Police and a K9 tracked the suspect to where witnesses say they saw him enter a silver passenger car and leave the area.

No arrests have been made.