Kansas woman sentenced on numerous drug charges

RENO COUNTY— One of the three people jailed on methamphetamine-related charges in 2016 was sentenced Friday in Reno County District Court.

Twenty-three-year-old Paige White of McPherson was given eight years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 11-months for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, then two six month sentences for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The judge ran the sentences concurrent to each other for a total of eight years and Judge Chambers granted three years community corrections after she spends another 60-days in the Reno County jail.

Judge Chambers noted that the only reason he was granting the corrections is because both the state and the defense agreed to it.

He noted that White has been in trouble since she was young, having four juvenile adjudications before she was 11-years-old.

White was discharged from the Kansas Department of Corrections for a case in Reno County from 2012 where she was convicted for sale or distribution of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture or distribute.

She also has convictions in McPherson County for possession of drugs and felony obstruction

She was arrested in the latest case along with 31-year-old Allison Stroda of Enterprise, Kansas and 27-year-old Shawn Green.