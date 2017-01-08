KHI: What to expect from the 2017 Kansas legislative session

TOPEKA–The Kansas Health Institute has prepared an issue brief entitled 2017 Kansas Legislative Preview, which provides an overview of health policy issues that are likely to receive attention during the 2017 Kansas legislative session.

Since the 2016 election, the political makeup of the Legislature has shifted, as has Congress and the White House.

Health policy bills were at the forefront of many legislative discussions last session, and some of those issues are expected to re-emerge. The brief also looks at new issues that may be considered and provides an overview of the state’s fiscal year 2017 budget, which will likely occupy much of the legislature’s time this session.

The session starts Mon., Jan. 9, in Topeka.