The Blue Jay Battalion Drill Team participated in their first drill meet of the season last Saturday at Leavenworth High School. The Armed Regulation team, led by Cadet Sanner took 3rd place competing against approximately 15 other schools. Cadet Bliss earned 2nd place for Individual Drill Down.

The team will compete next at Abe Lincoln High School, Council Bluffs, Saturday, January 28. Congratulations on a good start to the drill season.