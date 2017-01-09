County Attorney rules Kan. officer justified in shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — An Overland Park police officer will not face charges after shooting at a man who allegedly rammed a truck into the officer’s vehicle and then turned the vehicle in the officer’s director.

Johnson County Attorney Steve Howe said Monday the officer was justified in firing shots at the man last month.

The Kansas City Star reports the man was not injured in the Dec. 21 confrontation.

Casey Lee Smith is charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felony theft.