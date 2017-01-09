Reservoir Health in Kansas Discussion Forum

Wakefield, KS – Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education (KACEE) and the Kansas State University Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy will co-host a discussion forum with Milford Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy (WRAPS) and Clay County Conservation District at 6:00 pm on February 9, 2017 at Scanolli’s in Wakefield. This event will include a light supper and guided discussion exploring the health and future of Kansas Reservoirs, with a local focus on Milford Lake.

This forum is free and open to the public, and reservations are required by February 1. No prior experience or expertise with reservoir health are needed, just a willingness to participate in the discussion. Please contact Melissa Arthur, KACEE, 785-597-5452 or marthur@kacee.org to reserve your space by the February 1 deadline.

This is an opportunity for Milford Lake area communities to engage in facilitated community dialogue to:

Increase shared understanding of the issues impacting our reservoirs

Explore possible solutions and examine drawbacks to a variety of actions

Discover common ground for community decision making

A team of Kansas educators has been working in partnership with the North American Association for Environmental Education and the Kettering Foundation to develop a process to engage local community members in productive dialogue around environmental issues. These Environmental Issues Forums are designed after a National Issues Forums model, and the Kansas team has designed a local discussion framework specific to Kansas reservoir health. KACEE Director of Operations Melissa Arthur explains, “In short, these forums are a valuable tool for community members to discover common ground on an issue guided by what we value most, and reveal more possibilities for how we can work together to address these complex issues.”

For more information, or to register for the event (deadline February 1), please contact Melissa Arthur at 785-597-5452 or marthur@kacee.org.