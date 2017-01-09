Say Hello: Geary County Elected Officials take Oath of Office

Geary County elected officials took the Oath of Office this afternoon, signaling official start of the new terms in office.

Newcomer Krista Blaisdell, County Attorney, said she’s excited to get started.

“I’m very excited to get in to office and get my head wrapped around everything that’s going on and just do the best that I can for Geary County and take it one day at a time,” said Blaisdell, the fresh-faced attorney who defeated Democrat Chris Biggs in the November general election.

Taking a look ahead at some of her long term goals, Blaisdell will continue to work on juvenile justice requirements, and addressing mental health issues in the County.

The County Commission has experienced a major shake-up with 2 of the 3 Commissioners being new to office.

Keith Ascher, 3rd District Seat County Commission, said he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“It’s been almost a year since I’ve made the decision [to run for office]…it’s been very rewarding, but there’s a lot and I’ve had people tell me from Senator Moran to City Commissioners, County Commissioners, State people say ‘hey, it’s like drinking out of a fire hose the first time’…I’m excited,” said Ascher.

Ascher ran unopposed for the 3rd District of Geary County after Florence Whitebread decided not to seek re-election after 24 years of service.

In the highly contested race for the 2nd District seat on the Commission, Republican Charles Stimatze came out on top defeating Larry Hicks who previously held that seat for 8 years.

Stimatze said his first feeling after taking the Oath of Office was excitement.

“I’m excited to get working for Geary County and see what we can accomplish…I think there is a lot of challenges with the County and with the mil levy, so we’re going to get started working on that,” said Ascher.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf, Treasurer Kathy Tremont, Register of Deeds Diane Briestensky, and County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer were amongst those sworn in to a consecutive term on Monday.

Elected officials took the Oath of Office in a packed County Commission Chambers full of City and County officials, and community members where excitement was the shared feeling amongst all in attendance.