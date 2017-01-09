USD 475 Board of Education Member Resigns

Kimberly Milleson has resigned from the Geary USD 475 Board of Education.

“The decision to step down was announced by Milleson during the Board’s meeting Monday at the Devin Center. “As my husband and I will be relocating out of state in the very near future. It’s been a true pleasure serving this district, our students, and our community. And I leave knowing this district to be the best in the state.”

Milleson noted she was proud to have served with current and past board members, particularly a high functioning board, along with the superintendent and the district administration. “The work we’ve done and the work that you will continue to do is very important to the future of the students that we serve. I wish you all the very best as you continue the motto, Learning for All, Whatever it Takes.”

Milleson told JC Post she and her husband ( Michael ) will be moving to Punta Gora, Florida, which is located just north of Fort Myers, Florida. It has been their desire to reside in that area, and in the future they will explore other business opportunities that might exist there. Milleson confirmed over the last four years her husband has sold his auto parts stores in Saint Marys, Manhattan and most recently in May in Junction City.

Kimberly Milleson was appointed to the school board in September of 2012 following the death of former board member Becky Bramlage in a plane accident earlier that year. She was later elected to a full term, and served as Board of Education president for the 2014-15 school year.