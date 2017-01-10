2017 Friend of the Flint Hills Recipient – Symphony in the Flint Hills

Manhattan, KS, January 10, 2017 – The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation has awarded the “Friend of the Flint Hills” to an individual, nongovernmental organization or public institution each spring since 2012. The award honors significant time, effort and resources devoted to the cause of conserving the Flint Hills of Kansas and northern Oklahoma. This year, the Foundation is pleased to announce that the 2017 recipient is the Symphony in the Flint Hills.

“The Symphony in the Flint Hills was chosen as the 2017 recipient because of the twelve year history of great concerts and educational programs that have brought significant attention to the treasures and pleasures of the Flint Hills,” said Bruce Snead, President of the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation.

The Foundation is pleased to recognize all those who have created and supported the Symphony in the Flint Hills and their contributions to the Flint Hills with this award.

“It is difficult to overestimate the value and impact the Symphony has had in growing the appreciation and knowledge of our Flint Hills, not only here in Kansas but truly around the world,” said Snead.

Christy Davis, Executive Director, and Virginia Moxley, Board Chair, will accept the award at the annual invitation only Friend of the Flint Hills Recognition Event on April 15, 2017, at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan. To learn more, visit: http://flinthillsdiscovery.org/338/Spotlight

About the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation: The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation functions to advance the mission of the Flint Hills Discovery Center by providing support for its programs and initiatives, ensuring stewardship of the region’s tallgrass prairie. The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, serves as an active local, regional and national advocate by creating opportunities to give to the Foundation and provide for the long- term financial success of the Flint Hills Discovery Center.