Ben Bennett Elected County Commission Chairman

Ben Bennett has been elected by his fellow commissioners to serve as chairman of the Geary County Commission.

Bennett is beginning his 11th year on the commission,and it will be his third stint as chairman. Keith Ascher has been elected vice chairman. Ascher and Charles Stimatze began serving on the governing body on Monday.

Commission appointments for the coming year include:

–Ben Bennett to the Chamber of Commerce Board, the Military Affairs Council, the Geary County Public Building Commission, the Animal Shelter Board, and the Flint Hills Regional Council.

–Keith Ascher will serve on the Geary County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Advisory Committee, the Solid Waste Management Committee, the MPO, and the Regional Juvenile Detention Center Board.

–Charles Stimatze will serve on the Economic Development Commission Advisory Committee, the Flint Hills Regional Transit Board and on the Safety Committee.