County Commission Hires Full Time Legal Counsel

The former Geary County Attorney Steve Opat has been hired to serve as a full-time county counselor for Geary County.

That announcement was made by current county commission chairman Ben Bennett. The decision to create a position and hire Opat was made by the commission of Florence Whitebread, Ben Bennett, and Larry Hicks. That was the action taken by that commission before the terms of Whitebread and Hicks expired at noon on Monday.

Bennett explained the county had to create the position through H-R. “And then we had to set the salary, which is $60,000 for the year. And then Mr. Opat asked us to also allow him to hire Lloyd Graham as a deputy for $20,000 to handle tax sales and matters that deal with that part of the county counselor’s position.” Graham is also an assistant county attorney who has been prosecuting juvenile crime cases.

Opat wrapped up his service as county term when his term expired on Monday. He had chosen not to seek re-election.