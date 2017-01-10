County Meeting Format Changes

There will be some changes for the Geary County Commission meetings this year.

First, the commission comprised of Ben Bennett, Keith Ascher and Charles Stimatze have decided to begin their meetings at 10 a.m. instead of at 9 a.m. as in the past. The meetings will go until 4 p.m. on Mondays, or on Tuesday if a particular Monday happens to be a holiday.

Bennett said in addition to the time change they will change the entire format of the meetings, but they do not exactly how yet. “But we’re looking at coming up with deadlines for getting on the agenda, and to have the agenda prepared in such a way that there will be packets available for us at the end of the week so that we can review them from Friday through the weekend.”

Bennett explained they will conduct press conferences jointly as a commission, and not just have the chairman speaking to the media.