Heavy Truck and Trailer Renewal Letter Error

From the State of Kansas, Division of Vehicles:

The heavy truck and trailer renewal letters sent out from Kansas Dept. of Revenue for 2017 were mailed on January 3, 2017 and state “the vehicle plate expires on/pay by 12/31/2016″ and this is incorrect. We apologize for the date on the letter being wrong. Kansas statute allows a 2 month grace period for trucks registered for 16,000 pounds or more and trailers to renew by Feb 28, 2017. Plates do not expire until February 28, 2017 and no penalties will be charged to the vehicle owner if the plate is renewed by the last day in February.