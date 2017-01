Tickets are still available for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annual Dinner.

The dinner will be on Thursday, January 26th at the Geary County Convention Center located at 310 Hammons Drive in Junction City.

Individual tickets are $50 each, a table of eight is $400. RSVP to the Chamber by January 20th by calling 762-2632 or emailing info@jcacc.org.