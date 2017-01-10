KU professor’s federal lawsuit alleges anti-German discrimination

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A University of Kansas assistant professor is claiming in a federal lawsuit that she faced anti-German discrimination and a hostile work environment at the school.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Catherine Joritz filed the federal lawsuit Friday after filing a similar lawsuit in Douglas County Court last summer.

Joritz is an American but taught in Germany for 30 years before returning to the U.S. Her lawsuit says her students in the Department of Film and Media wrote anonymous critical evaluations that included anti-German comments, including accusing her of being a Nazi sympathizer. She says those comments became part of her record and eventually led to her being told she would not be retained after this school year.

The newspaper said university spokesman Joe Monaco declined to comment on pending litigation.