Possible Ice Storm in the Forecast this Weekend

The National Weather Service in Topeka has released information predicting a high probability of prolonged freezing rain beginning Friday, January 13th and continuing through Sunday, January 15th.

The NWS indicates high confidence in the probability of a winter storm, potentially a significant ice storm; there is moderate confidence in the exact location and the amount of ice accumulation.

There will be four segments in the upcoming storm:

Freezing rain Friday night: Primarily along and SE of the KS turnpike. The freezing should last throughout the night and into Saturday morning. A brief dry period is possible during the afternoon hours on Saturday. Another round of freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday. This round may cause significant ice accumulations on roads, trees and power lines. Temperatures are forecast to warm above freezing Sunday night, with 1-2 inches of liquid rain expected. If temperatures remain below freezing, another round of significant icing would occur.

There is still some uncertainty with precipitation types and amounts. Rain is likely Sunday and Monday (January 16th and 17th); some areas will still be cold enough for a wintry mix.

Check back with JC Post this week for updates on the possible winter storm.