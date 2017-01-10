Reward increased for arrest in Saline County woman’s murder

SALINE COUNTY -On Monday, the Salina Police Department reported the reward leading to an arrest in her murder of Lori Heimer had been increased to $37,000.

Heimer, 57, was found brutally murdered in her home southeast of Assaria at 10525 S. Hopkins Road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th. Heimer ran a dog breeding business out of her home called “Lori’s Poodle Patch”, where she sold a variety of dogs including poodles, teacup poodles, toy poodles, yorkiepoos, and golden doodles. Investigators working the case still want to speak to anyone that had contact or a business appointment with Heimer anytime between June 20th and June 25th.

The first vehicle is an older flatbed pickup truck, possibly a Chevy, which is described as “beat-up”, maroon in color, with a white front bumper, silver grill, wide-style side mirrors, with a driver that is approximately 50 years of age or older with “salt and pepper” hair.

The second vehicle is an older-style, small pickup truck, possibly a Chevy S-10, with a two-tone color – dark blue on top and bottom, with light blue in the middle. The back bumper is silver, but the tailgate is blue, like the body of the truck, and is newer or appeared to have minimal damage when compared to the body of the truck. The remainder of the vehicle is described as “beat up” and “scratched up”. There may be two animal cages or crates in the back. The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male, approximately 40 years of age, with shoulder length hair, wearing glasses

A Facebook page has also been established by Lori’s family to keep the word out on this case. That page can be found by clicking here.

Anyone with information on Lori Heimer’s murder is asked to immediately contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-KSCRIME, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Salina/Saline County Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.