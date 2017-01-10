JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Tuesday Night High School Basketball Results

by Leave a Comment

little basketballsAP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press

Boys Scores

Andale 55, Rose Hill 29

Andover 60, Arkansas City 56

Argonia 55, Central Burden 47

Ashland 51, Minneola 44

Atchison 56, KC Sumner 55

Balko, Okla. 49, Rolla 35

Basehor-Linwood 62, Lansing 33

Baxter Springs 52, Columbus 30

Belle Plaine 72, Garden Plain 67

Berean Academy 41, Sedgwick 32

Bishop Miege 69, St. James Academy 63

Bishop Seabury Academy 80, Christ Preparatory Academy 24

Blue Valley 54, BV West 38

Bonner Springs 47, Tonganoxie 44

Buhler 68, El Dorado 27

Burlingame 68, Waverly 27

Burlington 77, Osawatomie 56

Centralia 70, Clifton-Clyde 51

Chaparral 62, Wichita Independent 47

Chapman 49, Beloit 41

Chase County 59, Northern Heights 48

Circle 89, Winfield 73

Conway Springs 65, Douglass 51

Council Grove 71, Osage City 46

Cunningham 62, Burrton 33

Derby 56, Newton 49

Doniphan West 40, Frankfort 36

Erie 67, Caney Valley 42

Eudora 62, Paola 57

Fairfield 66, Stafford 42

Flinthills 77, Cedar Vale/Dexter 52

Fort Scott 55, Coffeyville 39

Frontenac 70, Louisburg 58

Garden City 57, Liberal 52

Gardner-Edgerton 70, Mill Valley 53

Goddard-Eisenhower 81, Goddard 61

Goessel 39, Canton-Galva 33

Goodland 55, Colby 42

Hartford 54, Southern Coffey 42

Haven 55, Larned 39

Hays 51, Great Bend 37

Hays-TMP-Marian 74, Trego 29

Heritage Christian 67, McLouth 47

Hesston 61, Kingman 42

Highland Park 57, Emporia 55

Hillsboro 72, Hoisington 52

Hogan Prep, Mo. 79, KC Harmon 48

Holcomb 57, Scott City 45

Holton 61, Sabetha 56, OT

Horton 55, Valley Falls 43

Hugoton 53, Ulysses 49

Humboldt 72, Fredonia 43

Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Attica 42

Jefferson North 54, Jackson Heights 47

Jefferson West 59, Hiawatha 39

Johnson-Stanton County 85, Walsh, Colo. 42

KC Piper 80, KC Bishop Ward 32

Kiowa County 69, Pawnee Heights 56

Lakeside 52, Thunder Ridge 42

Lawrence 65, SM West 55

Lawrence Free State 50, Leavenworth 45

Lebo 43, Olpe 39

Lincoln 35, Tescott 31

Linn 65, BV Randolph 41

Macksville 63, LaCrosse 31

Madison/Hamilton 44, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33

Maize 72, Hutchinson 68

Manhattan 78, Shawnee Heights 72

McPherson 68, Augusta 38

Metro Academy 75, Veritas Christian 55

Minneapolis 54, Clay Center 46

Mission Valley 46, Lyndon 44

Moundridge 56, Ell-Saline 54

Northern Valley 71, Oberlin-Decatur 42

Olathe South 67, SM South 56

Onaga 45, Washington County 36

Otis-Bison 71, Kinsley 25

Ottawa 75, Baldwin 24

Oxford 40, Caldwell 38

Phillipsburg 78, Smith Center 60

Pike Valley 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 31

Pratt 44, Halstead 35

Quinter 57, Western Plains-Healy 15

Remington 53, Marion 44

Rock Creek 63, Rossville 50

Royal Valley 49, Atchison County 41

Rural Vista 46, Elyria Christian 44

Salina Central 63, Maize South 55

Salina Sacred Heart 65, Republic County 45

Salina South 62, Wichita Campus 53

Sedan 60, West Elk 44

Silver Lake 63, Wabaunsee 61

SM East 67, Olathe East 66

SM North 64, Olathe Northwest 47

SM Northwest 63, Olathe North 53

Smoky Valley 54, Nickerson 42

South Barber 60, Norwich 49

South Central 51, Bucklin 43

Southeast Saline 65, Russell 30

Southwestern Hts. 59, Meade 50

Spearville 57, Ness City 52

Spring Hill 64, DeSoto 45

St. John 61, Ellinwood 41

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Osborne 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 75, Blue Valley Southwest 51

Sterling 50, Hutchinson Trinity 35

Stockton 73, Victoria 34

Sylvan-Lucas 60, Natoma 40

Syracuse 45, Moscow 38

Topeka Hayden 72, Topeka 67

Topeka Seaman 64, Topeka West 43

Troy 72, Riverside 33

Uniontown 57, Oswego 51

Valley Center 64, Andover Central 59

Wamego 57, Nemaha Central 52

Washburn Rural 85, Junction City 62

Wellsville 60, Santa Fe Trail 43

Wetmore 40, Axtell 36

Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Wichita West 25

Wichita Collegiate 60, Wellington 51

Wichita East 54, Wichita Heights 53

Wichita Northwest 87, Wichita Southeast 75

Wichita Trinity 75, Medicine Lodge 32

St. John Military Tournament

St. Xavier 65, Flint Hills Job Corps 51

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andover 39, Arkansas City 30

Andover Central 51, Valley Center 48

Argonia 54, Central Burden 24

Baldwin 58, Ottawa 20

Basehor-Linwood 51, Lansing 43

Baxter Springs 42, Columbus 21

Beloit 60, Chapman 42

Berean Academy 35, Sedgwick 28

Bluestem 64, Neodesha 58

Buhler 33, El Dorado 23

Burlington 73, Osawatomie 21

Caney Valley 40, Erie 36

Central Heights 35, West Franklin 31

Centralia 50, Clifton-Clyde 19

Centre 54, Little River 36

Chetopa 37, Jayhawk Linn 29

Christ Preparatory Academy 32, Bishop Seabury Academy 30

Circle 55, Winfield 19

Clay Center 60, Minneapolis 20

Concordia 54, Marysville 50

Conway Springs 48, Douglass 12

Council Grove 64, Osage City 29

Cunningham 48, Burrton 15

Dighton 53, Wheatland-Grinnell 42

Emporia 57, Highland Park 32

Fairfield 57, Stafford 27

Flint Hills Christian 57, Cedar Vale/Dexter 25

Fort Scott 50, Coffeyville 18

Frankfort 47, Doniphan West 41

Galena 39, Riverton 22

Garden Plain 52, Belle Plaine 10

Gardner-Edgerton 52, Mill Valley 40

Girard 54, Parsons 23

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 42, Pike Valley 30

Goddard 40, Goddard-Eisenhower 25

Goessel 38, Canton-Galva 35

Goodland 44, Colby 42

Great Bend 54, Hays 41

Halstead 43, Pratt 32

Hanover 60, Valley Heights 33

Haven 58, Larned 56

Hays-TMP-Marian 82, Trego 35

Heritage Christian 45, McLouth 37

Hoisington 29, Hillsboro 25

Holton 59, Sabetha 34

Hugoton 63, Ulysses 29

Humboldt 58, Fredonia 42

Hutchinson Central Christian 57, Attica 24

Independence 49, Chanute 27

Ingalls 44, Fowler 35

Inman 30, Bennington 22

Jefferson North 41, Jackson Heights 29

Jefferson West 51, Hiawatha 40

KC Piper 61, KC Bishop Ward 30

KC Sumner 54, Atchison 23

Kingman 51, Hesston 40

Kiowa County 53, Pawnee Heights 15

Lakeside 36, Thunder Ridge 32

Lawrence 52, SM West 44

Leavenworth 36, Lawrence Free State 33

Liberal 56, Garden City 36

Lincoln 43, Tescott 31

Linn 43, BV Randolph 32

Louisburg 50, Frontenac 27

Lyndon 42, Mission Valley 32

Madison/Hamilton 57, Marais des Cygnes Valley 18

Maize 56, Hutchinson 22

Manhattan 63, Shawnee Heights 22

McPherson 62, Augusta 41

Metro Academy 51, Veritas Christian 24

Moundridge 41, Ell-Saline 34

Mulvane 55, Clearwater 52

Natoma 34, Sylvan-Lucas 27

Nemaha Central 52, Wamego 37

Newton 41, Derby 32

Northern Valley 49, Oberlin-Decatur 35

Olathe East 68, SM East 45

Olathe North 61, SM Northwest 59

Olathe Northwest 49, SM North 32

Olpe 64, Lebo 37

Oskaloosa 55, Immaculata 45

Oswego 48, Uniontown 45

Otis-Bison 63, Kinsley 53

Paola 54, Eudora 23

Pittsburg 58, Labette County 39

Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 57

Quinter 54, Western Plains-Healy 21

Remington 51, Marion 27

Republic County 44, Salina Sacred Heart 8

Riley County 64, St. Mary’s 42

Riverside 43, Troy 29

Rose Hill 46, Andale 39

Rossville 50, Rock Creek 40

Royal Valley 51, Atchison County 25

Rural Vista 45, Elyria Christian 36

Russell 42, Southeast Saline 33

Salina Central 71, Maize South 66, OT

Salina South 47, Wichita Campus 38

Scott City 37, Holcomb 30

Smith Center 52, Phillipsburg 38

Smoky Valley 36, Nickerson 31

Solomon 51, Wakefield 39

South Barber 47, Norwich 26

South Central 71, Bucklin 35

South Gray 58, Satanta 33

Southern Coffey 54, Hartford 43

Spearville 51, Ness City 47

Spring Hill 49, DeSoto 34

St. John 56, Ellinwood 43

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Osborne 23

Sterling 49, Hutchinson Trinity 30

Stockton 80, Victoria 22

Sublette 47, Wichita County 27

Syracuse 59, Moscow 29

Tonganoxie 40, Bonner Springs 23

Topeka 63, Topeka Hayden 41

Topeka Seaman 48, Topeka West 39

Valley Falls 39, Horton 23

Wabaunsee 55, Silver Lake 33

Washburn Rural 66, Junction City 45

Washington County 64, Onaga 38

Waverly 47, Burlingame 10

Wellington 45, Wichita Collegiate 27

Wellsville 45, Santa Fe Trail 41

West Elk 37, Sedan 34

Wetmore 49, Axtell 43

Wichita Heights 65, Wichita East 33

Wichita Independent 39, Chaparral 30

Wichita Northwest 47, Wichita Southeast 21

Wichita South 41, Kapaun Mount Carmel 30

Wichita Trinity 43, Medicine Lodge 31

Wilson 69, Chase 30