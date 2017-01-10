Westar Specialists Assist with Energy Fund Applications

Topeka, Kan., Jan. 10, 2017 – Westar Energy customer advisers are assisting Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applicants over the upcoming weeks throughout the company’s service territory.

Since 2010 Westar Energy customer advisers have partnered with community service organizations to provide on-site support for nearly 3,000 households applying for LIEAP funds. Applications are being accepted through March 31, 2017.

A schedule to receive assistance is included, but dates sometimes change. A current schedule is posted at WestarEnergy.com. Applicants will need utility account numbers, proof of income and Social Security numbers for all members of their household.

“We learned that thousands of LIEAP applications were rejected each year because of avoidable errors,” Jeff Beasley, vice president, customer care, said. “Our customer advisers understand the application process and required documentation. Each year more than half the families we helped were new to the program.”

LIEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit. To learn more about eligibility requirements or fill out a LIEAP application, visit the Kansas Department for Families and Children website or call 1-800-432-0043.

The 2017 LIEAP Community Outreach will be at Shepherd’s Crossing located at 621 Humboldt Ave. in Manhattan from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24th.