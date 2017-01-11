Child Seat Recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall of certain Baby Trend, Inc. booster seats.

The NHTSA said that the center rivet in the affected booster seats may break and in the event of a crash the child is at an increased risk of injury.

The recall states (in part): Baby Trend, Inc. (Baby Trend) is recalling certain Hybrid LX 3-in-1 Centennial booster seats, model number FB58181, manufactured on July 23, 2016, and Hybrid LX 3-in-1 Kiwi booster seats, model number FB48417, manufactured on July 14, 2016. The affected child seats have a center adjuster rivet that may pull through or break if the harness is being used with a child weighing more than 40 lbs. As such, these child seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, “Child Restraint Systems.” In the event of a crash, the child seat occupant is at an increased risk of injury. Baby Trend will notify owners and replace the child seat or provide a full refund. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Baby Trend customer service at 1-909-773-0018.

