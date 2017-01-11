Commissioners to attend Kansas Assoc. of Counties Workshop

Geary County Commissioners Keith Ascher, Charles Stimatze and Rebecca Bossemeyer, County Clerk, will attend the 2017 New Commissioners’ Orientation presented by the Kansas Association of Counties on January 12th and 13th at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka, Kansas.

This two-day workshop is a unique opportunity for both newly elected and veteran commissioners to learn from experienced educators about best practices and avoiding the pitfalls of governance. The following topics will be presented:

Commissioner’s Roles and Responsibilities

Ethical Challenges of County Commissioners

Ensuring Transparency and Complying with the Kansas Open Meetings and

Open Records Act

Running and Participating in Effective Meetings

History and Tradition of County Government

Developing a Collaborative Culture

Managing External Relationship with Cities, Townships, State and Federal Governments

Governments Balancing your Personal Life with Commissioners’ Duties

Briefings and explanation of resources by the National Association of Counties, Kansas Association of Counties and Kansas County Commissioners Association

Assessing and Protecting Your County from Risk