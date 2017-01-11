Federal REAL ID Act Affects More Visitors to Fort Riley

To comply with federal REAL ID Act standards and expiring extensions, visitors from additional states and territories without valid Department of Defense-issued ID cards will be required to present additional identification beginning Jan. 30.

On March 1, 2016, Fort Riley began enforcement of the REAL ID Act. Since then, residents of Minnesota, Missouri and Washington have been showing additional identification. Starting Jan. 30, residents with ID cards from Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Pennsylvania and South Carolina will be included. Additionally, IDs issued by Guam will be unacceptable Jan. 30 if the territory’s requested extension, currently under review, is not approved by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Congressional REAL ID Act of 2005 establishes federal standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and non-driver identification cards. Licenses issued by states or territories not in compliance with these standards are not accepted by the federal government for official purposes

like accessing a federal installation.

To access any federal facility or military installation, including Fort Riley, visitors from Guam, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Washington must present secondary identification.

For access without an escort when visiting Fort Riley, people having drivers’ licenses issued by non-compliant states or territories will need to provide an additional form of identification.

Acceptable secondary forms of identification include:

U.S. passport

Permanent resident card/Alien Registration Receipt Card (Form 1-551)

Foreign passport with a temporary I-551 stamp or visa

An employment authorization document that contains a photograph

(Form I-766)

(Form I-766) School ID containing the photograph, name and expiration date (for

minors only)

minors only) Birth certificate or document with full name and date of birth

Vehicle registration with name and address (must match address on

non-compliant driver’s license)

non-compliant driver’s license) Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

Native American Tribal Photo ID

Utility bill or other documentation showing the person’s name and

address of principal residence (must match address on non-compliant driver’s

license)

Visitors with a valid Department of Defense-issued ID card are not affected by this change.

For more information about REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id-public- faqs.

For information about visiting Fort Riley, go to www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page.