Kansas man jailed after inebriated argument over handgun

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a man on assault charges involving a gun.

On Tuesday, deputies were sent to a home in the 5700 block of West Helberg Road in rural Saline County after a report of a stolen handgun, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Stan Fruits.

Scott R. Acree, 58, told deputies he had been cutting wood with Justin Clark, 48, Falun, on Monday afternoon.

Both had also been drinking. When they began to argue, Acree allegedly fired at least a couple of shots Clark’s feet in an attempt to make him dance.

Clark took the 9mm handgun from Acree and left. No one was hurt.

Deputies arrested Acree on requested charges of aggravated assault and criminal threats.