Late Second Quarter Run Helps Washburn Rural Defeat Junction City in Boys Basketball

The Junction City Blue Jays were ahead by one point late midway through the second quarter before the Washburn Rural Junior Blues went on a 12-0 run that helped them to a 43-31 lead over the Blue Jays at halftime. The Junior Blues went on to defeat Junction City 85-62 in Topeka Tuesday night.

A strong shooting Washburn Rural team hit eight 3-point baskets enroute to the victory. Sam Wingert led the Junior Blues with 18 points.

For Junction City A.J. Dickerson started off by scoring 13 of the first 15 points scored by the Blue Jays in the ballgame. But foul woes caused him to spend some time on the bench. He came back in the second half to score 10 more points, and wound up with 23 to lead all scorers.

The Blue Jays fell to 2-7 and 0-4 in the Centennial League, while Washburn Rural improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

—

In the girls varsity game Washburn Rural sophomore Carly Bachelor poured in 30 points against Junction City enroute to a 66-45 win over the Lady Jays.

Junction City was led by 17 points from Briona Jensen, who hit five 3-point shots in the game.

The Lady Jays fell to 2-0 and 0-4 in the Centennial league. Washburn Rural is 5-2 overall.