Town Hall Meetings Scheduled on Possible New High School

There will be two public town hall meetings in January on the possibility of building a new Junction City High School. The first one will be on Tuesday, January 17th at 5:30 p.m. and the second session will be on January 28th at 10 a.m. Both meetings will be in the Warren Settles Auditorium at the current Junction City High School Career Academy campus.

Information will be presented on the need for a new high school, different options for building of a facility, including the costs and how the facility could be financed through a combination of federal heavily impacted military aid and state aid funds.

The public will be able to pose questions about this project.

The town hall meeting on the 17th will be broadcast on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC. It will also be live streamed on JCPost.com and on the USD 475 website.

The JCHS Way Forward Steering Committee is hosting the town hall meetings in order to inform the public and answer questions about the project.