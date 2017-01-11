Trump Inauguration Watch Party

The Eisenhower Presidential Library will be the site of an Inauguration Watch Party on Jan. 20. The event begins at 10 a.m. in the Library Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

The program will begin with a Presidential inaugurations presentation by Jerry Wallace. During his 30-year tenure with the National Archives and Records Administration, Wallace served as historian-archivist for three presidential inaugural committees, including Richard Nixon ( 1973 ), and Ronald Reagan ( 1981 and 1985 ).

Following Wallace’s remarks and live coverage of the 2017 Trump inauguration, footage of the 1957 Eisenhower inauguration will be shown. This year’s inauguration marks the 60th anniversary of President Eisenhower’s second inauguration.