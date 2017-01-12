Juvenile Suspect Arrested for Constructing Explosive Device

A 17 year old suspect has been arrested for constructing an explosive device.

Herington Police officer received a tip and notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office. An interview and investigation led the Sheriff’s Department to arrest and charge the 17 year old in Dickinson County Court.

On the evening of Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 law enforcement from the Sheriff’s Department, the Dickinson County Drug Unit, and the Herington Police Department executed a search warrant on a Herington residence where the 17 year old suspect resided.

The 17 year old male will face charges in Dickinson County Court for Criminal use of explosives, Possession of marijuana, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City awaiting a first appearance in court.