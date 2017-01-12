Defendant Sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter in Shooting Death at Fort Riley

TOPEKA, KAN. – A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on Fort Riley, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said. The defendant also was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution for funeral expenses.

Juwuan D. Jackson, 19, who lived on the Fort Riley base at the time, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter. He admitted that on Sept. 11, 2015, he handled a firearm in a reckless manner, resulting in the shooting death of 16-year-old Kenyon Givens, Jr., who also lived on Fort Riley.

According to court records, when military police responded to the shooting Jackson told them an unknown intruder wearing a mask had forced his way into the home and shot Givens. Paramedics were not allowed to enter and treat Givens until military police had searched the house for an intruder. At the same time, police began searching the neighborhood to find the weapon and the masked shooter.

Investigators eventually learned that Jackson had been playing with a loaded .22 caliber handgun before the shooting. Jackson spun the chamber while holding the trigger. The revolver discharged and a bullet struck Givens in the chest.

Beall commended the Army Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin Graham and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi for their work on the case.

Jim Cross – Public information officer for U.S. Attorney Tom Beall in the District of Kansas