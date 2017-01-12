Eagle Days CANCELLED

Milford Lake Eagle Days, scheduled for this Saturday, January 14th has been

canceled. It will not be rescheduled. Given the continuing deterioration of the weather forecast for the weekend, and the uncertainty of when ice

accumulation would begin, the organizers felt it was prudent to cancel the

event and encourage people to stay home and off the roads.

While the event is not being rescheduled, the next several weeks should continue to give residents many opportunities to view Bald Eagles at Milford Lake. Wintering numbers are continuing to increase and eagles can frequently be seen at the dam area of Milford Lake and below the dam, often spending daylight hours in the trees along the south side of the outlet channel below the dam.

Residents are encouraged to be respectful of safe distances when viewing eagles or any raptors. If the birds start to get fidgety or fly, then you approached too closely.

The announcement on the cancellation was made by Vanessa Avara of the Milford Nature Center and Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte.