Emergency Management Team Preps for Winter Storm

Exact ice accumulations in the approaching winter storm this weekend will depend on the temperature, the way the pending front sets up and the amount of moisture received.

“As long as it comes down as rain, we’re good; if we do get some ice we’ll probably have some power outages, it just depends on how everything comes together…we’ll know more tomorrow,” said Gary Berges, Geary County Emergency Management Director.

The worst period of the storm is expected to be Saturday night and Sunday, as ice accumulations are expected to be the most likely. Berges, and other emergency responders will receive more information in a Webinar from the National Weather Service Friday afternoon.

No decisions have been made on opening a community shelter, as early reports indicate this storm may cause widespread power outages.

“The best thing to do is they just need to shelter in place; we haven’t heard if the Red Cross is going to come in and open a shelter, a lot of it is going to depend on how much damage is done, if it’s going to be a long event or a couple of hours – people just need to shelter in place, or find some place warm at a neighbor’s house or with somebody that’s got a fireplace,” said Berges.

If the Red Cross did set up a local shelter, it would be at the 12th Street Community Center according to Berges.

In 2007 Junction City experienced a major ice storm with wind gusts at 20 to 45 mph that caused power lines to snap. Forecasters are predicting mild wind gusts this weekend, below 15 mph.