Experts to Appraise Family Heirlooms at Antiques Showcase Feb. 17

You can find out the history of your family heirlooms at the Antiques Showcase at the Geary County Historical Society on Friday, Feb. 17.

The event, which is inspired by the popular PBS series Antiques Roadshow, begins with a pork loin dinner at 6:30 p.m. That will be followed by a presentation and appraisal of artifacts. Jan Gray of Garden Gate Antiques and Jay Brown of Brown Real Estate and Auction Service will appraise the value of your antiques, while museum staff and volunteers will research the history behind each item.

Tickets are $25 for dinner and an antique appraisal. All items must be submitted to the museum by Feb. 3. Bring your antique to the museum by the first Friday of February, and it will be stored safely in a locked, climate-controlled room accessible only to researchers until the showcase.

All proceeds from the annual fundraiser will benefit the historical society and museum.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. You can stop by or call the museum at 785-238-1666 to reserve a ticket, or email them at GearyHistory@gmail.com for more information.