Flint Hills Regional Council Joint Land Use Study Public Workshops

The Flint Hills Regional Council is hosting two public workshops for the community kick-ff of the Flint Hills / Fort Riley Joint Land Use Study. The first workshop will be held on January 31st at 7 p.m. at the Manhattan City Hall, City Commission Chamber. The second workshop will be on February 1st at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

Both meetings will have a short presentation and the JLUS team will be available for questions and discussions with the public.

The study is being done to address the primary military operations conducted within the region. It is intended to strengthen the relationship between the military installation and the civilian community by examining the issues associated with the growth and development of the communities in proximity to fort operations. The final report will propose recommendations that will provide information for these communities to continue to thrive within the Flint Hills region, while maintaining the mission of Fort Riley.

The Joint land Use Study is funded through a grant from the Office of Economic Adjustment in the Department of Defense.