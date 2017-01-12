Kansas Capitol to add mural celebrating Brown v Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Governor Sam Brownback says a new mural will be added to the third floor of the Kansas Capitol celebrating the historic 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned segregated education.

Brownback unveiled a mockup of the mural Thursday at the state’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Artist Michael Young will paint the mural. It has a group of students of different races with their teacher in the foreground and the building in the background.

I’m proud that this beautiful mural, recognizing the Brown v. Board of Education decision, will soon be a part of our State Capitol. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/sicvqdjJvJ — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) January 12, 2017

Raytown School District Assistant Superintendent Anthony Moore spoke on the importance of unity at the MLK Jr. Day celebration and invoked the words of leaders, including President Barack Obama, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Moore says Americans have to continue striving for King’s dream.