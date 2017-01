National Weather Service Issues Ice Storm Warning

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOPEKA KS

245 PM CST THU JAN 12 2017

NEMAHA-BROWN-RILEY-POTTAWATOMIE-JACKSON-DICKINSON-GEARY-MORRIS-

WABAUNSEE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…SABETHA…SENECA…HIAWATHA…HORTON…

MANHATTAN…WAMEGO…ST. MARYS…HOLTON…ABILENE…HERINGTON…

JUNCTION CITY…COUNCIL GROVE…ALMA…ESKRIDGE…MAPLE HILL…

ALTA VISTA…MCFARLAND…HARVEYVILLE…PAXICO

245 PM CST THU JAN 12 2017

…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

SUNDAY NIGHT…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TOPEKA HAS ISSUED AN ICE STORM

WARNING…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

SUNDAY NIGHT. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* TIMING…LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO BEING ACCUMULATING

FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY ACROSS THE ENTIRE FORECAST AREA.

INTENSITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE THROUGH SUNDAY.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…HALF AN INCH TO ONE INCH OF ICE POSSIBLE BY

SUNDAY AFTERNOON…WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE.

* MAIN IMPACT…ROADWAYS… BRIDGES AND ELEVATED SURFACES WILL

BECOME INCREASINGLY SLICK INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON. AS

ACCUMULATIONS INCREASE SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY…DAMAGE TO

TREE LIMBS… POWER LINES… AND SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO TRAVEL

ARE EXPECTED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS

WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY

DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE SEVERELY IMPACTED. IF YOU

MUST TRAVEL…KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT…FOOD…AND WATER IN YOUR

VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS AND WINDS WILL

LIKELY LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT

ADD TO THE DANGER.