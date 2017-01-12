NWS Issues Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our area that is in effect through Sunday evening.

Forecasters are predicting a high probability of ice accumulations throughout the area. Area counties potentially in the path for the winter storm include: Riley, Pottawatomie, Dickinson, Geary, Morris and Wabaunsee.

Light freezing rain/drizzle will develop Friday morning with widespread freezing rain expected to impact all areas Saturday through Sunday. Most areas can expect ice accumulations of half an inch to one inch by Sunday evening. Snow/sleet are also likely with this storm.

Forecasters have indicated with a high degree of confidence that all areas will see freezing rain this weekend. Some areas north of Interstate 70 could see additional heavy ice accumulations depending on how fast air temperatures rise to above freezing on Sunday and Sunday night.

This storm carries a potential for damage to trees and power lines from the potential heavy ice accumulations. There will be power outages – how widespread that will be is not yet confirmed.

There will be extremely hazardous travel conditions especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roadways. It is best to stay home during these conditions, avoiding driving if possible.

City public works staff will be on 12 hour shifts in anticipation of the storm this weekend, and law enforcement will conduct regular patrols. A shelter has not been setup at this time, the Red Cross will make the ultimate decision to staff a community shelter if it is deemed necessary. If you lose power, stay inside and stay warm – wear extra clothing and have blankets readily available.

Local officials were briefed on the impending storm this afternoon and will get another update from the National Weather Service and Geary County Emergency Management staff on Friday afternoon.