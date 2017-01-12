Sheriff’s Department Works Two Accidents

Geary County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded on Wednesday morning to K-177 Highway mile marker 91 for a roll over injury accident.

The Sheriff’s Department reported that Michelle Eldridge was driving northbound in her Hyundai Accent when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. Eldridge and her passenger were transported by the Junction City Fire / EMS to a hospital for complaints of back and neck pain.

—

The Sheriff’s Department also reported that Deputies responded Wednesday morning to US 77 Highway mile marker 158 for a non-injury car vs. deer accident. Lisa Hamilton, Junction City, was driving her Kia Sorrento northbound when a deer crossed in front of her vehicle and she struck the deer. There was damage to the driver’s side front of the car.