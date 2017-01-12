Topeka Man Dies in Geary County Single Vehicle Accident

A Topeka man has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a one vehicle accident in Geary County on Tuesday, January 10th.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim has 38 year old Timothy Joseph Musil of Topeka. Musil was the driver of a Nissan passenger car that was exiting Interstate 70 westbound at the Exit 304 ramp at too great of a speed. Musil couldn’t negotiate the curve and the car entered the north ditch where it tumbled end over three times before coming to rest on its wheels facing southeast.

Musil was taken to Geary Community Hospital and then transported by Lifeflight Air Ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where he was pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the vehicle were also taken by Lifeflight to Stormont Vail.