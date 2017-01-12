USD 475 Activities and Sporting Event Cancellations and Postponements

USD 475 has issued a statement that activities and sporting events scheduled this weekend will be cancelled or postponed because of inclement winter weather. That affects schools in USD 475, teams that would have normally traveled to activity during that time frame, and USD 475 buildings that are used on weekends by outside entities.

At Junction City High School the Athletics Director Matt Westerhaus confirmed the cancellations include the Junction City Blue Jay junior varsity wrestling at Hays, state debate, and dance team. Westerhaus indicated the Blue Jay wrestling team was scheduled to compete in a two-day tournament in Newton, but now may try to attend that tournament on Friday only and then return home.

As of now the Junction City Lady Jay and Blue Jay basketball teams are still scheduled to play Emporia at JCHS Friday night. If that changes we will let you know on JCPost.com.