2 hospitalized after Semi collides with Semi making a u-turn

STAFFORD COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. on Thursday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Freightliner semi driven by Heert P. Dewindt, Pehlan, CA., 2 was eastbound on SW 30th Avenue at U.S. 50 four miles west of U.S. 281.

The truck collided with a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Kevin John Peters, 42, Covington, GA., as it was making u-turn at SW 30th Avenue.

Dewindt and Peters were transported to the hospital in Stafford.

Peters was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.